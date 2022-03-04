Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - NIKE, Inc.
Biography : Currently, Timothy Donald Cook is Chief Executive Officer & Director at Apple, Inc. Mr. Cook is also

Apple shareholders vote in favor of CEO Cook's annual compensation

03/04/2022 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino

(Reuters) - Apple Inc shareholders approved Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's annual compensation in a virtual meeting on Friday, rejecting some investor concerns over the magnitude of his equity award.

Cook, who took the helm in 2011, last year received a compensation package with a total value of $98.7 million, a sum 1,447 times that of the average employee, thanks to a stock grant as part of a long-term equity plan.

He earned $14.8 million a year earlier.

Cook received 333,987 restricted stock units in 2021 in his first stock grant since 2011 as part of the long-term equity plan. He will be eligible to receive additional units in 2023.

Cook took the helm in August 2011 after the company's co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down months before his demise. The stock has risen over 1,100% since he took the top job.

Shareholders voted against proposals calling on Apple to increase transparency in the company's efforts to protect workers in its supply chain from forced labor and another on gender and racial pay gaps.

Apple had opposed these transparency proposals, while proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had urged shareholders to support them.

Investors also approved a proposal urging Apple to oversee and report on a third-party civil rights audit of the company's policies and practices.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Danielle Kaye in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TIM S.A. -3.24% 12.8 Delayed Quote.0.84%
Most Read News
 
02/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire posts record annual profit, extends but slows buybacks
RE
02/26Buffett laments lack of good investments even as Berkshire profit sets record
RE
03/02ERIK NORDSTROM : Nordstrom shares surge 32% as shoppers return to Rack stores
RE
03/03CARL ICAHN : U.S. activist investors, Icahn cry foul over proposed stock disclosure rule
RE
03/01CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : U.S. judge says Palihapitiya must face Clover shareholders' lawsuit
RE
02/27Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine
RE
02/28JAMIE DIMON : Banks talking with government for clarity on sanctions -Dimon
RE
Latest news about Tim Cook
 
01:20pTIM COOK : Apple shareholders vote in favor of CEO Cook's annual compensation
RE
12:36pApple shareholders vote in favor of CEO Cook's annual compensation
T2
12:09pApple Targets April 11 Return to Office for Employees
MT
11:59aApple sets April 11 deadline for U.S. corporate staff to return to office - Bloomberg News
RE
11:59aApple sets April 11 deadline for U.S. corporate staff to return to office - Bloomberg News
T2
03/03More Tech Firms Likely to Follow Apple's Decision to Halt Product Sales in Russia, Wedbush Says
MT
03/01TRANSCRIPT : Oak Street Health, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 