Business Leaders
Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - NIKE, Inc.
Biography : Presently, Timothy Donald Cook is Chief Executive Officer & Director at Apple, Inc.

Apple to open first retail store in India next year, Tim Cook says

02/26/2020 | 01:48pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is shown atop an Apple store at a shopping mall in La Jolla, California

CUPERTINO, California - (Reuters) - Apple Inc will open its first physical retail store in India in 2021, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from a shareholder at Apple's annual shareholder meeting in Cupertino, California about the company's plans for India, Cook said Apple would start selling its products online in the country this year and will open its first Apple-branded store there next year.

"We needed to get approval from the government to go in there ourselves" rather than with a domestic partner, Cook said. "I don't want somebody else to run the brand for us."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in Cupertino, California; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.03% 291.6 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
Latest news about Tim Cook
 
01:48pTIM COOK : Apple to open first retail store in India next year, Tim Cook says
RE
01/28TIM COOK : Apple Posts Revenue Growth on Strong AirPod, App Sales -- 3rd Update
DJ
01/23TIM COOK : Jobs, Cook, Ive -- Blevins? The Rise of Apple's Cost Cutter
DJ
01/22TIM COOK : sources
RE
01/20TIM COOK : Apple's Cook says global corporate tax system must be overhauled
RE
01/03TIM COOK : Apple Chief Tim Cook's Pay Fell in 2019
DJ
01/03TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook's Total Pay Valued at $11.6 Million in 2019, Down From $15.7 Million in 2018
DJ
2019TIM COOK : Trump's tweets to Apple CEO Cook on factories, iPhones
RE
2019TIM COOK : sources
RE
2019TIM COOK : Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook to tour Apple operations in Texas - sources
RE
2019TIM COOK : Apple pledges $2.5 billion to fight California housing crisis
RE
2019TIM COOK : Apple Sales Rise As iPhone Weakens -- WSJ
DJ
2019TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook named chairman of top Chinese business school's advisory board
RE
2019TIM COOK : Apple's Cook meets China regulator after pulling Hong Kong app
RE
2019TIM COOK : Apple pulls app used to track Hong Kong police, Cook defends move
RE
