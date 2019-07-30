Log in
Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Nike Inc
Timothy Donald Cook is Chief Executive Officer & Director at Apple, Inc. Mr. Cook is also on the boa

Apple wants to make high-end computers in U.S., needs tariff relief - Cook

07/30/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

(Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Tuesday said that the desire to keep Mac Pro computer production in United States was behind the company's recent request for tariff exclusions.

"We want to continue to be here," he told analysts on a post-earnings call, adding that the company is investing in capacity to manufacture $6,000 (£4,932.9) Mac Pros in the United States.

On July 18, Apple had asked the U.S. Trade Representative's office to waive 25% tariffs on 15 parts, including ones for the Mac Pro desktop computer. The public comment period for those requests closes on Aug. 1.

The Wall Street Journal reported in June that Apple is shifting manufacturing of its new Mac Pro desktop computer to China from Texas.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration would not grant Apple any relief for tariffs on parts made in China for Mac Pro, later adding that he thought the firm would build a plant in Texas.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.43% 208.78 Delayed Quote.32.93%
