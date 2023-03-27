EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised to Rise -2

JERUSALEM-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister on Sunday in an attempt to quell dissent against a judicial overhaul plan, spurring tens of thousands of Israelis to pour into the streets of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other cities across the country in protest.

The decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant came one day after the minister, who is a member of Mr. Netanyahu's own Likud party, said the judicial overhaul should be delayed because protests over the proposals within the military had become a grave threat to the country.

Al Qaeda Closes In on a Stalwart U.S. Ally in Africa

BAWKU, Ghana-The good news according to Salifu Bashru, an elder of the Mamprusi people, is that if al Qaeda militants attack, they'll probably kill his rivals from the Kusasi community first.

The bitter, 65-year dispute between Mamprusi and Kusasi over which ethnic group rules this small northern Ghanaian city has turned deadly in recent months, with neighbors exchanging machine-gun fire and each side vowing never to let the other get its way.

Bregal Investments Hires Ryan Selwood, Ex-Carlyle Partner, as CIO

Private-equity manager Bregal Investments has made a new executive hire as it embarks on an ambitious expansion plan and moves beyond its origins as an asset manager for a single wealthy family.

The London firm said it has hired Ryan Selwood as its chief investment officer, a new role.

Elon Musk Offers Employees Stock Grants Valuing Twitter at About $20 Billion

Elon Musk said Twitter Inc. employees will receive stock awards based on a roughly $20 billion valuation, less than half of the $44 billion price he acquired the company for last year, according to an email viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Musk in the note to staff said he was optimistic about the social-media company's future. "I see a clear, but difficult, path to a >$250B valuation," meaning stock granted now would be worth 10 times more, he said.

Apple's Tim Cook Takes Stage in China to Welcoming Applause

BEIJING-Apple Inc.'s Tim Cook took the stage Saturday at an economic conference in Beijing sponsored by the Chinese government, giving an upbeat talk that was welcomed with applause.

The treatment his counterpart at TikTok received days earlier in Washington couldn't have been more different: hours of questioning by lawmakers over the short-video platform's links to Beijing.

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/SWE: Feb Foreign trade

08:00/EU: Feb Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

08:00/GER: Mar Ifo Business Climate Index

08:30/UK: Feb Capital issuance statistics

10:00/UK: Mar CBI Distributive Trades Survey

15:59/UKR: Feb PPI

23:01/UK: Mar Shop Price Index

All times in GMT.

