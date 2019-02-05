Lawmakers Question Apple CEO Cook on FaceTime Issues -- Reuters

-- Two Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to Apple Inc. (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook seeking answers about a privacy flaw in the FaceTime application and the company's response to it, Reuters reports Tuesday.

-- Frank Pallone (D., N.J.), the head of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Jan Schakowsky (D., Ill.), who is chair of a subcommittee on consumer issues, wrote they were "deeply troubled" over Apple's response time to the flaw, the report said.

-- They are seeking to know if there are other undisclosed problems with the program as well, the report said.

-- Apple didn't immediately return a request for comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-congress-apple-privacy/house-democrats-want-apple-to-answer-questions-on-facetime-flaw-idUSKCN1PU2FY

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com