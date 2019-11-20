'To Tim': Trump's tweets to Apple CEO Cook on factories, iPhones

Cook is seen as unusually deft in his dealings with the U.S. president, especially given Apple's opposition to some administration policies. One reason: Apple has kept production of the high-end Mac Pro in the United States, rather than moving it abroad.

Following are tweets and quotes from Trump to and about "Tim" as well as comments from Cook on some potential flashpoints.

TRUMP ON LATEST IPHONE

** Oct. 25 https://in.reuters.com/article/us-trump-iphone/in-tweet-president-trump-laments-loss-of-iphone-home-button-idINKBN1X42J0: Trump, who uses a government-issued iPhone, apparently tries out the new model and tweets: "To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!"

ON TRADE AND TARIFFS

** July 25, 2017 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-trump/apple-ceo-promised-to-build-3-big-plants-in-u-s-trump-tells-wsj-idUSKBN1AA2LS: "I spoke to (Cook), he's promised me three big plants—big, big, big," the Wall Street Journal quotes Trump as saying. Apple has not commented publicly on such a promise.

** April 25, 2018: Says he would be talking to Cook about "many things, including how the U.S. has been treated unfairly for many years, by many countries, on trade."

** Sept. 8, 2018: Tweets Apple's prices may rise because of the tariffs to be imposed on China, "-but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive. Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting!#MAGA"

** Sept. 30: Calls Apple's opting to build its new Mac Pro in Texas "great news", says, "it means hundreds of American jobs in Austin and for suppliers across the Country. Congratulations to the Apple team and their workers!"

COOK ON TRUMP AND TRADE

Cook has been positive on the outlook for a deal between the United States and China while challenging the administration in some areas.

** Aug. 17, 2017 https://in.reuters.com/article/usa-trump-apple/apples-cook-says-he-disagrees-with-trump-vows-donations-to-rights-groups-idINKCN1AX0YY: Cook voices opposition to Trump for blaming white nationalists and anti-racism activists equally for violence in Virginia.

** June 19, 2018 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-apple/apple-ceo-to-advocate-end-to-inhumane-immigrant-children-separation-irish-times-idUSKBN1JF2AD: Describes the separation of children from immigrant parents at the U.S.-Mexico border as "inhumane" and promises to be a "constructive voice" in seeking to end the issue, the Irish Times newspaper reported.

** March 23, 2018 https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-trade-china-apple/apples-tim-cook-calls-for-calm-heads-on-china-u-s-trade-idUSB9N1IG01I: Says he hopes "calm heads" would prevail amidst rising trade tensions between China and U.S., when asked to comment on Trump's tariff announcement.

** Oct. 2 https://fr.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN1WH2CE: Files a brief at the U.S. Supreme Court opposing Trump's effort to end the "Dreamers" program protecting hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States illegally as children.

** Oct. 30 https://in.reuters.com/article/uk-apple-results/apple-tunes-out-trade-war-as-new-airpods-services-lift-holiday-outlook-idINKBN1X92J8: Cook says Apple believes the United States and China would resolve their trade dispute. "I don't know every chapter of the book, but I think that will eventually happen. I certainly hope it happens during the quarter, but we'll see about that," he added.

