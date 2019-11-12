Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - NIKE, Inc.
Biography : Currently, Timothy Donald Cook holds the position of Chief Executive Officer & Director at Apple, In

Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook to tour Apple operations in Texas - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:05pm EST
Apple CEO Cook and U.S. President Trump participate in American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook are expected to tour facilities in Texas where Apple products are made as soon as next week to showcase companies that keep jobs in America, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The trip, which has not yet been announced, would highlight Cook's strong relationship with Trump as he seeks further relief for Apple from U.S. tariffs on imports from China. The tariffs are part of a prolonged, tit-for-tat trade war between the world's largest economies.

Apple declined to comment. A White House spokesperson said the office has no scheduling announcements at this time.

In September, Apple said it would make its new Mac Pro desktop computers in Austin, Texas, where it had made previous models at a contract manufacturing facility. The announcement came days after U.S. trade regulators approved 10 out of 15 requests for tariff exemptions filed by Apple amid a broader reprieve on levies on computer parts.

Earlier this month, Apple also asked the Trump administration to waive tariffs on Chinese-made Apple Watches, iPhone components and other consumer products, according to filings with trade regulators.

Trump has made boosting the U.S. manufacturing sector one of the goals of his presidency, taking to Twitter to pressure U.S. companies into keeping jobs at home, while he has punished China for what he says are unfair trade practices by levying hefty tariffs on billions in Chinese imports, which in turn have hurt U.S. companies.

The visit would allow Trump to tout his strong bond with Cook, after many CEOs resigned from a business advisory board in 2017 following Trump's tepid response to violence at a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tariff relief for Apple came after the Trump and Cook dined together in August, and Trump said Cook "made a good case" that tariffs could hurt the company against South Korean rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, whose products would not be subject to the same levies.

Trump hopes to reach a partial trade deal with China soon, but said Friday he has not yet decided what if any tariffs might be removed as part of such an agreement.

The visit will not be Trump's first trip to the Lone Star state to tout U.S. manufacturing jobs. Last month, Trump toured a Louis Vuitton factory in Alvarado, accompanied by his daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka and top executives from parent group LVMH.

The appearance stirred discord, with Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere decrying Trump's visit to the factory, which is in addition to Vuitton's two U.S. manufacturing hubs in California.

By Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.09% 261.96 Delayed Quote.64.92%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Tim Cook
 
05:05pTIM COOK : Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook to tour Apple operations in Texas - sources
RE
11/04TIM COOK : Apple pledges $2.5 billion to fight California housing crisis
RE
10/31TIM COOK : Apple Sales Rise As iPhone Weakens -- WSJ
DJ
10/22TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook named chairman of top Chinese business school's advisory board
RE
10/18TIM COOK : Apple's Cook meets China regulator after pulling Hong Kong app
RE
10/10TIM COOK : Apple pulls app used to track Hong Kong police, Cook defends move
RE
10/10TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook defends removal of police-tracking app used in Hong Kong
RE
10/04TIM COOK : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear
DJ
09/14TIM COOK : Disney Chief Iger Quits Apple's Board -- WSJ
DJ
09/13TIM COOK : Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns from Apple's Board--Update
DJ
08/16TIM COOK : Trump says he is having dinner Friday with Apple CEO Cook
RE
07/30TIM COOK : Apple wants to make high-end computers in U.S., needs tariff relief - Cook
RE
07/25TIM COOK : Apple pays $1 billion for Intel unit in push for chip independence
RE
07/24TIM COOK : Trump's Twitter thoughts on big tech
RE
07/10TIM COOK : Apple starts China app development programme in services business push
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son admits mistakes after Vision Fund's $8.9 billion loss
RE
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
11/08DAVID EINHORN : Tesla's Musk, Greenlight's Einhorn taunt each other on Twitter
RE
11/09ELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
RE
11/08CARLOS TAVARES : Tavares
RE
11/11LAKSHMI MITTAL : Immunity possible for ArcelorMittal if it re-commits to Ilva - Italy PM
RE
11/07MASAYOSHI SON : Stung by WeWork, SoftBank boss Son charts more cautious IPO course
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey John Elkann Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Thomas Wellauer Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group