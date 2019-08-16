Log in
Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Nike Inc
Biography : Timothy Donald Cook is Chief Executive Officer & Director at Apple, Inc. Mr. Cook is also on the boa

Trump says he is having dinner Friday with Apple CEO Cook

08/16/2019 | 08:01pm EDT
Apple CEO Cook and U.S. President Trump participate in American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting at the White House in Washington

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he was having dinner on Friday with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook of Apple Inc, a company the president has criticized for not manufacturing more of its products in the United States.

"Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!" Trump, who is on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said in a Twitter message.

The White House did not immediately respond to a question about the agenda for the dinner and what Trump was referring to when he said Apple would be spending vast sums in the United States.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has said he wants Apple and other manufactures to move their production from China and other countries to the United States.

Another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports had been due to take effect in Sept. 1, but the Trump administration this week delayed the tariffs on some products until Dec. 15.

"We're doing this for Christmas season, just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on U.S. customers," Trump said on Tuesday after the announcement.

Levies on Apple's MacBooks and iPhones were delayed until December, while tariffs on its AirPods, Apple Watch and HomePod will go into effect as scheduled next month.

The United States and China are locked in a trade war over U.S. demands that China change its policies on intellectual property protection, technology transfers, industrial subsidies and other trade barriers.

Trump said on Thursday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were holding "productive" trade talks and expected them to meet in September.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.36% 206.5 Delayed Quote.30.91%
