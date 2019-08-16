Trump says he is having dinner Friday with Apple CEO Cook

"Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!" Trump, who is on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said in a Twitter message.

The White House did not immediately respond to a question about the agenda for the dinner and what Trump was referring to when he said Apple would be spending vast sums in the United States.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has said he wants Apple and other manufactures to move their production from China and other countries to the United States.

Another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports had been due to take effect in Sept. 1, but the Trump administration this week delayed the tariffs on some products until Dec. 15.

"We're doing this for Christmas season, just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on U.S. customers," Trump said on Tuesday after the announcement.

Levies on Apple's MacBooks and iPhones were delayed until December, while tariffs on its AirPods, Apple Watch and HomePod will go into effect as scheduled next month.

The United States and China are locked in a trade war over U.S. demands that China change its policies on intellectual property protection, technology transfers, industrial subsidies and other trade barriers.

Trump said on Thursday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were holding "productive" trade talks and expected them to meet in September.

