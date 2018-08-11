Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Nike Inc
Biography : Mr. Timothy D. Cook is a Lead Independent Director at NIKE, Inc. and a Chief Executive Officer & Dir

Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 01:46am CEST
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Tim Cook, CEO of Apple speaks during an American Technology Council roundtable at the White House in Washington, U.S.

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that he would have dinner with Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Friday.

"Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. He is investing big dollars in U.S.A.," said Trump, who is on vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Cook said in a conference call with investors last week that Apple was looking at whether Trump's tariffs in a trade war with China would hit the company on the purchases it must make.

The New York Times reported in June that Trump told Cook that the U.S. government would not levy tariffs on Apple iPhones assembled in China.

The newspaper reported that Cook travelled to the White House in May to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump's trade policies on Apple in China, but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook.

Apple this month became the first $1 trillion publicly listed U.S. company,

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; writing by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Tim Cook
 
01:46aTIM COOK : Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday
RE
08/03TIM COOK : Apple breaches $1 trillion stock market valuation
RE
04/25TIM COOK : Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House
RE
03/29TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/28TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/26TIM COOK : Apple, IBM chiefs call for more data oversight after Facebook breach
RE
03/24TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, U.S. trade
RE
02/26TIM COOK : Think Different, But Not Too Different
DJ
01/06TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/05TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook optimistic that apps pulled in China will be back
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook says developers have earned $17 billion from China App Store
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook breathes new life into old iPhones
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook, Facebook's Zuckerberg meet China's Xi in Beijing
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook Joins Business Leaders Criticizing Trump's Remarks
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/09ELON MUSK : U.S. SEC examining Musk's tweets on taking Tesla private - WSJ
RE
08/07JOHN THORNTON : John Thornton Finds Gold's Rules Are Hard to Break -- WSJ
DJ
08/06INDRA NOOYI : PepsiCo veteran Ramon Laguarta to replace Indra Nooyi as CEO
RE
08/09CARL ICAHN : Glenview backs Cigna-Express Scripts deal after Icahn criticism
RE
08/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/07CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
08/10ELON MUSK : sources
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.