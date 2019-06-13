Log in
Business Leaders
Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Nike Inc
Timothy Donald Cook is Chief Executive Officer & Director at Apple, Inc.

Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms

06/13/2019 | 08:12pm EDT
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday to discuss trade and other hot-button issues facing the tech company as Trump deliberates whether to make good on his threat to hike tariffs on imports from China.

Trump's meeting with Cook was disclosed by daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump during an event that Trump held with governors on skills development.

Cook is a frequent visitor to the White House and has worked with Ivanka Trump on her job training and education initiatives. The president often name-checks Cook as a business leader who has brought jobs and investment back to the United States.

On Thursday, Trump spoke with Cook about "trade, U.S. investment, immigration and privacy," White House spokesman Judd Deere said. A spokesperson for Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.

The meeting comes as Trump weighs whether to go ahead with proposed increases to tariffs in his trade war with China. He has said he will make a decision some time after the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan at the end of June, where he hopes to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump is using tariffs to push Xi to change a host of Chinese trade practices, but negotiations have flagged. Makers of consumer electronics like phones and tablets have escaped the brunt of tariffs to this point but likely would be affected by the next hike.

U.S. authorities are also preparing to probe market power of large technology companies, according to sources. Cook has defended his company, saying it has a moderate share of the market and is not too large.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish and Cynthia Osterman)

By Roberta Rampton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.02% 194.15 Delayed Quote.23.08%
