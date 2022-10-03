Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tom Barrack

Age : 75
Place of birth : United States
Biography : Son of Lebanese immigrants, Tom Barrack obtained a « Bachelor of art » from University of Southern...

Tillerson takes stand at Trump ally Barrack's foreign agent trial

10/03/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former Exxon Mobil CEO and former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at New York Supreme Court in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took the stand on Monday as a prosecution witness in the trial of Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump who has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack, 75, used his influence with Trump's presidential campaign and administration to push the United Arab Emirates' interests without notifying the U.S. attorney general, as required by law.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have said his contacts with Middle Eastern officials were part of his role running Colony Capital, now known as DigitalBridge Group Inc, and that the U.S. State Department and the then-president himself were aware of Barrack's interactions.

Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp, served as Trump's secretary of state for slightly more than a year between 2017 and 2018.

The trial began with jury selection on Sept. 19. So far, prosecutors have displayed emails and text messages indicating that UAE officials provided feedback on what Barrack should write in an opinion article and what Trump, then a candidate, should say in a 2016 energy speech.

Barrack's defense has not yet had the opportunity to cross-examine the FBI agent who read those messages to the jury.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC. 5.44% 13.185 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.03% 3.5964 Delayed Quote.-13.78%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 4.80% 91.52 Delayed Quote.42.69%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Most Read News
 
09/28Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
RE
09/28Elon Musk seeks to narrow SEC consent decree, end pre-approval of tweets
RE
09/29The long, winding road to Volkswagen's Porsche IPO
RE
09/26Depositions of Musk, Twitter's Agrawal have been postponed -sources
RE
09/30Elon Musk set to showcase Tesla's humanoid robot after delay
RE
10/01Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot
RE
09/30Meta to provide personal security to outgoing executive Sheryl Sandberg
RE
Latest news about Tom Barrack
 
01:35pTillerson takes stand at Trump ally Barrack's foreign agent trial
RE
10/01Tillerson to be called as witness in Trump ally's foreign agent trial
RE
09/21Trump ally Barrack's trial on foreign agent charges moves to opening statements
RE
09/21Reuters-schedule/…
RE
09/19Trump ally's trial on foreign agent charges to start with jury selection
RE
09/19Reuters-schedule/…
RE
09/14Trump ally's trial to test century-old U.S. law on what makes someone a 'foreign agent'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 