By Pietro Lombardi



Banco Santander SA's U.K. arm has appointed Tony Prestedge as deputy chief executive, it said Tuesday.

Mr. Prestedge, who is currently deputy CEO at Nationwide, will join Santander U.K. in autumn, becoming a board member. He will be in charge of overseeing the bank's transformation program.

The effective date of his appointment "will be announced in due course," it said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com