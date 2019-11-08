Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Toshihiro Suzuki

Age : 60
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Presently, Toshihiro Suzuki is President & Representative Director at Suzuki Motor Corp.

Suzuki rethinks promise of India's auto market, and it is not alone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 12:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar

Suzuki Motor Corp said it was no longer gung-ho about India's auto market, the world's fourth-largest, where it has seen relentless growth in the past seven years. And the parent of the country's biggest car maker is not alone.

The Japanese automaker issued the warning after it reported a slump in quarterly profit this week on tumbling sales at its Indian unit, Maruti Suzuki, which accounts for half the number of cars sold in India.

"We no longer think that growth in India will be an uninterrupted move upwards," Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki cautioned. Maruti's sales, which were growing till January, has slipped every month over February-September 2019.

India's auto sector has gone into a tailspin this year as tight liquidity at shadow banks, high taxes and a weak rural economy have sapped consumers' buying power.

Global players like Ford, Volkswagen and Fiat are already re-evaluating their strategy as they struggle to make inroads in a market dominated by small cars.

"Car makers are getting very cautious regarding their future investments in India. Most of them are either deferring or just scrapping their India new model plans," said Puneet Gupta, an autos sector expert at IHS Markit.

Auto executives and analysts point out that some car makers are focussing on their strengths in terms of products instead of chasing volumes with small cars. Some others are taking drastic steps to reduce their exposure.

Ford has agreed to sell a majority stake in its India arm to Mahindra & Mahindra, ending its independent operations in the country after two decades and highlighting the challenges automakers face in growing profitably in Asia's third-largest economy.

DIALLING BACK

A cocktail of higher taxes under a new goods and services tax regime, flip-flop over electric-vehicle policy, and a boom of ride-sharing firms such as Uber and Ola have all plagued global automakers in India. Not having the right cars and smaller sales network have also hurt, some executives say.

"When you have policy instability it becomes very hard to convince headquarters to invest more in the country," an executive at a western automaker said.

India is largely a small-car market and that is not a strength for most global automakers, who sell more SUVs and luxury cars elsewhere such as in China and the United States - the world's top two car markets, the executive added.

Western automakers had to design products specifically for India which is an expensive exercise, said V.G. Ramakrishnan, managing partner at consultancy Avanteum Advisors.

"Many chose a mass-market strategy instead of a niche one," and are dialling back to focus on specific segments, he said.

Volkswagen has put its sister company Skoda in charge of India strategy and will focus on SUVs. Fiat too has put SUV-maker Jeep in charge of driving sales in the country.

Demand for SUVs in India is growing faster than some small car segments, prompting even the likes of Maruti that dominates the small-car space to look at launching SUVs and crossovers.

Honda is re-evaluating its India plans and may convert one of its two plants into a research centre, local media reported.

Toyota and Suzuki have formed an alliance to share supply chain costs and develop new vehicle technologies together.

"Automakers want to exploit their existing resources, minimize their costs and maximize their returns," Gupta said.

By Aditi Shah
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.32% 14.504 End-of-day quote.13.94%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.56% 3014 End-of-day quote.7.64%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
IHS MARKIT LTD 0.49% 69.7 Delayed Quote.44.59%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 0.09% 580.35 End-of-day quote.-27.83%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.33% 7287.15 End-of-day quote.-1.02%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.81% 697.3 End-of-day quote.-18.55%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 2.16% 70 Delayed Quote.32.69%
SUZUKI CO.,LTD. 0.13% 793 End-of-day quote.44.97%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 0.14% 5164 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.30% 6550 End-of-day quote.33.13%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.14% 7736 End-of-day quote.25.18%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.55% 184.24 Delayed Quote.29.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Toshihiro Suzuki
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son admits mistakes after Vision Fund's $8.9 billion loss
RE
11/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
11/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ
DJ
11/03WILBUR ROSS : Bloomberg, citing Ross
RE
11/04TIM COOK : Apple pledges $2.5 billion to fight California housing crisis
RE
11/07MASAYOSHI SON : Stung by WeWork, SoftBank boss Son charts more cautious IPO course
RE
11/07LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal slips to third-quarter net loss, sees U.S. steel downturn, worse in Europe
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Thomas Wellauer Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group