Business Leaders
Tsutomu Sugimori

Age : 64
Country of residence : Unknown
Presently, Tsutomu Sugimori holds the position of President & Representative Director at JXTG Holdin

Oil prices expected to stay above $40 - PAJ boss Sugimori

06/08/2020 | 06:33am EDT

Oil prices are likely to trade above $40 per barrel provided economic activities resume to support demand, Petroleum Association of Japan President Tsutomu Sugimori said on Monday.

OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July.

"They have confirmed adherence to supply cuts, underlining their strong commitment and unity toward balancing global oil supply with demand," Sugimori said in a statement.

"The future of the COVID-19 pandemic is still highly unpredictable, but we anticipate oil prices will be traded at $40s per barrel if demand picks up with a resumption of global economic activities while demand and supply are headed toward an equilibrium."

Sugimori is also head of JXTG Holdings Inc Japan's largest oil refiner.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JXTG HOLDINGS, INC. 2.74% 428 End-of-day quote.-14.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.36% 40.98 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.43% 68.39645 Delayed Quote.10.90%
WTI -5.41% 38.182 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
