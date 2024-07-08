CARLSBERG CFO ULRICA FEARN: WILL RESUME SHARE BUYBACKS WHEN NEW LEVERAGE TARGET OF 2.5X NET DEBT TO EBITDA IS REACHED, EXPECTED IN 2027
Ms. Ulrica Fearn is a Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at Equinor ASA and a Group Finance Director at BT Group Plc. Ms. Fearn was previously employed as an Independent Director by Zwack Unicum Nyrt. She received her graduate degree from the University of Halmstad.View full profile
