Uday Kotak

Age : 60
Public asset : 9,725,491,396 USD
Linked companies : Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Biography : Uday Suresh Kotak is a businessperson who founded Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and who has been the head

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Plans to Raise Equity Capital

04/19/2020 | 09:43pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. plans to raise funds from the equity capital market, a move that could see founder Uday Kotak dilute a portion of his stake.

The board of the bank is due to meet Wednesday to approve the fundraising plan, which could include the private placement of shares to qualified institutional investors, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange late Sunday.

The Indian lender didn't disclose how much it intends to raise.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED 4.96% 1186.45 End-of-day quote.0.41%
