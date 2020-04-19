India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Plans to Raise Equity Capital

By P.R. Venkat



India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. plans to raise funds from the equity capital market, a move that could see founder Uday Kotak dilute a portion of his stake.

The board of the bank is due to meet Wednesday to approve the fundraising plan, which could include the private placement of shares to qualified institutional investors, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange late Sunday.

The Indian lender didn't disclose how much it intends to raise.

