Business Leaders
Uday Kotak

Age : 59
Public asset : 13,394,026,114 USD
Linked companies : Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Biography : Uday Suresh Kotak is a businessperson who founded Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and who has been the head

Kotak Mahindra Bank Gets Final Nod for Dilution of Owner's Stake

02/18/2020 | 11:48pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

India's central bank has given its final approval for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s (500247.BY) biggest shareholder to dilute his stake in the financial institution.

The Reserve Bank of India gave its final approval on Feb. 18, Kotak Mahindra said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange Wednesday.

Kotak Mahindra, which has a market capitalization of 3.233 trillion rupees ($45.2 billion), is nearly 30% owned by its founder Uday Kotak.

In 2018, the RBI sought to have Mr. Kotak reduce his stake in the bank to 15%, which he challenged in court. In January this year, Kotak Mahindra Bank said that it was withdrawing the court case after the central bank gave an in-principal approval for Mr. Kotak to reduce his stake to 26%.

Mr. Kotak now has to reduce his stake to 26% within the six months from the date of final approval from the central bank.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD -0.42% 1690.85 End-of-day quote.1.12%
Latest news about Uday Kotak
 
