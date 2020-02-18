Kotak Mahindra Bank Gets Final Nod for Dilution of Owner's Stake

By P.R. Venkat



India's central bank has given its final approval for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s (500247.BY) biggest shareholder to dilute his stake in the financial institution.

The Reserve Bank of India gave its final approval on Feb. 18, Kotak Mahindra said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange Wednesday.

Kotak Mahindra, which has a market capitalization of 3.233 trillion rupees ($45.2 billion), is nearly 30% owned by its founder Uday Kotak.

In 2018, the RBI sought to have Mr. Kotak reduce his stake in the bank to 15%, which he challenged in court. In January this year, Kotak Mahindra Bank said that it was withdrawing the court case after the central bank gave an in-principal approval for Mr. Kotak to reduce his stake to 26%.

Mr. Kotak now has to reduce his stake to 26% within the six months from the date of final approval from the central bank.

