Today at 05:56 am

(Reuters) - Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

Dipak Gupta, currently the joint managing director, will carry out the chief executive duties until 31 December, the bank added.

It did not give a reason for Kotak's resignation.

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; editing by Miral Fahmy)