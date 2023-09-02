Dipak Gupta, currently the joint managing director, will carry out the chief executive duties until 31 December, the bank added.
It did not give a reason for Kotak's resignation.
(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; editing by Miral Fahmy)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1771.30 INR
|+0.66%
|-0.49%
|42 573 M $
|2349.75 PTS
|+0.76%
|+2.76%
|-
Founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Uday Suresh Kotak is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and presently occupies the position of Chairman of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Chairman for Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd., Chairman for Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd. and Chairman at Kotak Forex Brokerage Ltd. (which are all subsidiaries of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.). Mr. Kotak is also on the board of Indian School of Business, Indian Council for Research on Intl Economic Relations, Anglo-Scottish Education Society and National Institute of Securities Markets and President at Confederation of Indian Industry and Governing Member at Mahindra United World College of India. Uday Suresh Kotak received an MBA and an undergraduate degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.View full profile
|Linked companies
|KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
|Founder
|Kotak Forex Brokerage Ltd.
|Chairman