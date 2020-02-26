Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ulrich Spiesshofer

Birthday : 03/26/1964
Public asset : 11,902,562 USD
Biography : Ulrich Spiesshofer is on the board of ABB Motors & Mechanical, Inc. In the past Dr. Spiesshofer was

ABB to Pay Former CEO Spiesshofer CHF13 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 10:50am EST

By Kim Richters

ABB's former chief executive, Ulrich Spiesshofer, will receive 13.05 million Swiss francs ($13.35 million) from the company, almost a year after he stepped down.

Mr. Spiesshofer, who left the company in April last year, will get CHF8.58 million to cover the notice period since he stepped down until May this year, the Swiss engineering company said in its annual report on Wednesday.

Mr. Spiesshofer will also receive an additional CHF4.47 million for a non-compete clause that runs until the end of April 2021.

After Mr. Spiesshofer left the company, board chairman Peter Voser took over on an interim basis. However, from March 2020, Bjoern Rosengren will take the role of CEO.

Mr. Voser received a compensation of CHF3.44 million for his tenure as CEO in 2019, ABB said in its report. He also got CHF1.2 million for his time as chairman.

The company said in its report that it had considered the compensation packages for Mr. Rosengren and Mr. Voser "very carefully."

The incoming CEO's target total direct compensation will be almost 22% lower than that of the former CEO, it said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 0.86% 22.31 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Ulrich Spiesshofer
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
02/25RICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02/25ROBERT IGER : Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ
DJ
02/25MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group