Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Urs Rohner

Age : 60
Public asset : 2,631,686 USD
Biography : Mr. Urs Rohner is an Independent Non-Executive Director at GlaxoSmithKline Plc, a Vice Chairman-Gove

Credit Suisse chairman successor search well underway, says Rohner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 05:27am EDT
Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Basel

Credit Suisse's search for a new chairman is well underway, the current chairman Urs Rohner told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting on Thursday.

"Having been a board member for eleven years now, I am standing for re-election as chairman for the last time today," said Rohner, who is due to step down next year having reached a maximum term of office.

"The Governance and Nominations Committee is leading the succession process for my function, which is well underway and progressing according to plan," he said during the meeting, which was hosted without any shareholders physically present and broadcast online.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.82% 9.042 Delayed Quote.-29.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Urs Rohner
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/26HAROLD HAMM : a week of turmoil for crude, and more pain to come
RE
04/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett and Abel, but not Munger, to field questions at Berkshire annual meeting
RE
04/28ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears $750 million options payday ahead of results
RE
04/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk calling coronavirus lockdowns 'fascist' overshadows profitable quarter
RE
04/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg praises coronavirus lockdowns; Musk sees 'fascism'
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD's profit sinks 85% in first quarter as virus hits market
RE
04/28DAVID CALHOUN : The Strategic Costs of Boeing's Dash for Cash -- Heard on the Street
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Marc Fielmann Bill Gates Jacques Gounon Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group