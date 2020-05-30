Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Urs Rohner

Age : 60
Public asset : 2,881,282 USD
Biography : Mr. Urs Rohner is an Independent Non-Executive Director at GlaxoSmithKline Plc, a Vice Chairman-Gove

Credit Suisse's Rohner sees no big hit from oil & gas exposure: SRF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 01:39pm EDT
Chairman Rohner of Credit Suisse takes part at the Swiss International Financial Forum in Rueschlikon

Credit Suisse will not take a significant hit from its exposure to the battered oil and gas sector, Chairman Urs Rohner told Swiss state broadcaster SRF on Saturday.

Global oil prices have plunged since March as coronavirus lockdowns have eroded demand and oil producing nations have waged a price war.

Credit Suisse, which in recent years has sought banking relationships with oil and gas entrepreneurs, may have somewhat more exposure to the sector than rivals, Rohner acknowledged, but he did not expect the turmoil to drag down the Zurich-based bank's results. [https://bit.ly/3eyaEsp]

"Our oil and gas exposure is possibly a little bit bigger than other European banks," Rohner said in the half-hour interview. "But seen in total, it is relatively small. That's not something where I believe there's a big reason to worry."

Rohner also defended the bank's decision not to jettison ex-chief executive Tidjane Thiam sooner following a spying scandal that emerged last year. Thiam finally left the bank in February.

"A big reason why we're in such a good spot -- very solid, profitable, with low costs -- is the result of the restructuring that the board did, together with the management, under the leadership of Tidjane Thiam."

Rohner said Credit Suisse's ongoing efforts to block Swiss markets supervisor FINMA's appointment of a partner from international law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to probe the bank's handling of the spying affair is to ensure the review is independent, not to delay it. nL8N2DB202]

"I've told FINMA clearly...the investigation will not be delayed or extended by a single day due to this," Rohner said. "That's not the reason."

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Christina Fincher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Urs Rohner
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/27CARL ICAHN : Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with "significant" loss after bankruptcy filing
RE
05/25BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Arnault to buy stake in Lagardere holding company
RE
05/27WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says hedge fund up 27% year to date, dumped Berkshire
RE
05/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight
RE
05/26STANLEY HO : Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98
RE
05/28BEN VAN BEURDEN : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
05/25RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Small-Satellite Launch Venture Fails First Test
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Paul Du Saillant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group