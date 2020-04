By Adria Calatayud



Lukoil PJSC said Friday that Chairman Valery Grayfer has died at the age of 90 following a long illness.

"It is an irreparable loss for our company and the entire industry. Today is a sorrowful day for us all," President and Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said.

