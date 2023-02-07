Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Viktor Vekselberg

Birthday : 04/14/1957
Place of birth : Drogobytch (Ukraine) - Ukraine
Biography : In 1979, Viktor Vekselberg is graduated from the Institute of Moscow railway (MIIT). He specializes...

U.S. says associate of Russian oligarch Vekselberg charged over sanctions evasion

02/07/2023 | 03:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors charged a Russian citizen who was also a U.S. resident with facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, in an indictment unsealed in federal court on Tuesday, the Justice Department said.

Vladimir Voronchenko, 70, of Moscow, was accused of participating in a scheme to make payments totaling over $4 million to maintain four U.S. properties that were owned by Vekselberg, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Voronchenko, who resided at various times in New York, Florida, and Russia, held himself out as a successful businessman, art collector, art dealer, and close friend and business associate of Vekselberg, according to allegations in the indictment.

Washington imposed sanctions on Vekselberg in 2018 over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and in 2022 over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin denies interfering in the election and calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation."

Last month, the U.S. government said it charged two businessmen, one Russian and one British, with facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to a $90 million yacht of Vekselberg.

Voronchenko was also charged with contempt of court in connection with his flight from the United States following receipt of a grand jury subpoena requiring his personal appearance and testimony, the Justice Department added.

In May 2022, federal agents served Voronchenko with a grand jury subpoena, which called for his personal appearance for testimony. About nine days later, Voronchenko took a flight from Miami, Florida to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and then went to Moscow, prosecutors said.

The Justice Department added that Voronchenko failed to appear before the grand jury and has not returned to the United States.

Voronchenko could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Katharine Jackson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

By Kanishka Singh and Katharine Jackson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.42% 71.78 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
Most Read News
 
02/02Billionaire Cohen builds stake in Nordstrom, urges board shakeup
RE
02/03Exclusive-BlackRock sustainability chief Bodnar to join Bezos Earth Fund - memo
RE
02/03U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private tweet
RE
02/03SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed
RE
02/01Sony Group CFO Totoki to succeed Yoshida as president - Nikkei
RE
02/01Zuckerberg vows 'Year of Efficiency', Meta shares soar
RE
01/31Stocks to Watch: Snap, AMD, Super Micro Computer, Electronic Arts
DJ
Latest news about Viktor Vekselberg
 
03:54pU.S. says associate of Russian oligarch Vekselberg charged over sanctions evasion
RE
01/22Züblin Immobilien Board Member Quits Following US Charges
MT
01/20U.S. charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch's yacht
RE
01/20U.S. charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch's yacht
RE
2022U.S. agents search New York properties linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch -NBC
RE
2022Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 