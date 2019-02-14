Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Vincent Bolloré

Birthday : 04/01/1952
Place of birth : Boulogne-Billancourt (92) - France
Biography : Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 21 different com

Bollore to hand over Vivendi to sons as Universal rumours swirl

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 03:14pm EST
Vincent Bollore, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of media group Vivendi, attends the company's shareholders meeting in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Billionaire Vincent Bollore will further withdraw from Vivendi's management at a crucial time for the French media giant, which is struggling in Italy and is weighing the sale of Universal Music Group (UMG).

By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

Bollore, Vivendi's number one investor, will be replaced by his son Cyrille in April at the board, following a vote by shareholders, the group said. The appointment will come just a year after another son, Yannick, succeeded the French tycoon as chairman.

The surprising move comes three years ahead of the date Bollore, 66, had set for himself to hand over all of his businesses to his four children.

"There's a new generation which is coming, new blood," Vivendi's chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said in a call with analysts. "The most important thing is that we have the long term commitment of our number one shareholder."

Bollore, who made his fortune through shrewd investments via his family-controlled listed group, first entered Vivendi's capital in 2012 and gradually increased his stake to 26 percent, a level that allows him to effectively control the company.

His replacement at the board does not imply a full departure from the group, a source close to the matter said, without elaborating.

Bollore's two sons will preside over the future of Vivendi's holdings. Under the billionaire's tenure, Vivendi, acting as an investment vehicle, undertook a whirlwind acquisition spree in the fields of video games, advertising and telecommunications, including a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia (TIM).

ITALY'S WOES, UNIVERSAL HITS

That investment, Vivendi's biggest, has not yet born fruit, as TIM has been caught up in a battle between the French company and U.S. activist fund Elliott since early last year over how to revive Italy's biggest phone company.

Vivendi had to take an eye-watering 1.1 billion-euro (970.8 million pounds) write-down on TIM's shares in 2018, it said on Thursday, even as its core operating profit jumped by about 25 percent to 1.29 billion, mainly on Universal's strong performance.

The label's performance contrasted with that of Vivendi's second-biggest division, pay-TV Canal Plus, which missed its profit target for the year and has now fewer subscribers in France than U.S. video streaming platform Netflix.

Vivendi is benefiting from the success of music streaming platforms such as Spotify and sale hits by artists such as Drake, Post Malone and The Beatles.

Universal's soaring profits are the key driver of Vivendi's stock and have fuelled market speculation about Bollore's intentions regarding the division. The group confirmed it wanted to sell up to 50 percent of UMG, which analysts value between 20 to 40 billion euros, to one or several strategic partners.

Revenues grew by 4.9 percent at constant currency and perimeter to 13.9 billion euros, roughly in line with market expectations.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Michel Rose)

By Mathieu Rosemain and GwÃ©naÃ«lle Barzic

Stocks treated in this article : Vivendi, Telecom Italia, Mediaset, Spotify Technology SA, Netflix
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET -0.49% 2.624 End-of-day quote.-3.90%
NETFLIX 2.29% 359.74 Delayed Quote.31.42%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 2.48% 147.07 Delayed Quote.26.47%
TELECOM ITALIA -1.39% 0.4827 End-of-day quote.1.28%
VIVENDI 1.43% 22.73 Real-time Quote.5.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Vincent Bolloré
 
03:14pVINCENT BOLLORÉ : Bollore to hand over Vivendi to sons as Universal rumours swirl
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi committed to Telecom Italia, pushes on with Universal Music stake sale
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : France's Bollore Group strikes partnership deal with Alibaba
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Billionaire Bollore says Vivendi will keep its investments in Italy
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares slide after losing French soccer TV rights
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Guinea parliamentary majority rejects calls for Bollore inquiry
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares face pressure as sales, UMG and Italy disappoint
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Bollore Group says transport, logistics drive first quarter revenues higher
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Billionaire Bollore now owns more than 24 percent of Vivendi - filings
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Guinea President Conde says Bollore graft probe is slander
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Elliott says backs Telecom Italia CEO, his business plan
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : French tycoon Bollore fights Africa graft allegations in op-ed - JDD
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Guinea to collaborate with France in Bollore inquiry
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : French group Havas says co-operating with authorities over legal probe
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : French tycoon Bollore placed under formal investigation in Africa graft probe
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/08IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin raises pressure on Putin to end OPEC deal
RE
02/07JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says National Enquirer owner tried to blackmail him
RE
02/07CARLOS GHOSN : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
RE
02/12ELON MUSK : Pentagon to review certification of Elon Musk's SpaceX launch vehicles
RE
02/11LARRY ELLISON : Rolex backs Ellison's SailGP with long-term partnership
RE
02/13WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's hedge fund gains nearly 25 percent in early 2019
RE
02/07EDWARD LAMPERT : U.S. bankruptcy judge approves sale of Sears to Chairman Lampert
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab David Simon George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.