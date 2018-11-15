Log in
Vincent Bolloré

Birthday : 04/01/1952
Place of birth : Boulogne-Billancourt (92) - France
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 21 different com

Media group Vivendi's third-quarter sales rise 5.5 percent

11/15/2018 | 05:52pm CET
FILE PHOTO:A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi reported a 5.5 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, beating a market forecast, and also said it had appointed banks to help it on a possible sale of part of its Universal Music Group (UMG) division.

Vivendi's sales increased 5.5 percent from a year ago to 3.38 billion euros ($3.8 billion). An Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters gave a median forecast for 3.3 billion euros in revenue.

The holding company of French billionaire Vincent Bollore has a 29.6 percent stake in Vivendi.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA -0.88% 0.5164 End-of-day quote.-27.69%
VIVENDI -1.41% 21.02 Real-time Quote.-4.91%
