Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Vitaly Nesis

Public asset : 41,142,347 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Polymetal International plc
Biography : Vitaly Natanovich Nesis is Group CEO & Executive Director at Polymetal International Plc and Chief E

Russia's Polymetal may invest in rare earth project to tap electric vehicle demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Polymetal will consider investing in the country's largest rare earth project Tomtor, which is being developed by the gold and silver producer's top shareholder, chief executive Vitaly Nesis said on Wednesday.

Polymetal, in which Vitaly's brother and Russian businessman Alexander Nesis holds the largest stake, said in August that it was considering acquiring minority stakes in domestic rare earth minerals projects, tapping into growing demand for commodities used in the production of electric cars.

Polymetal's board of directors will consider investing in the Tomtor in the eastern Siberian region of Yakutia in December, Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal's CEO, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Moscow.

"We are likely to be talking about a small investment," he said.

Polymetal previously advised on the development of technology for the project, but has said that it has no plans to change its main profile from being one of Russia's largest producers of precious metals.

The world's main reserves of rare-earths, used in the production of a wide range of high-tech goods from mobile phones to electric cars, are currently concentrated in China.

"Tomtor is a world-class deposit," Vitaly Nesis said, adding that the company did not like other rare earth projects it had been looking at.

Alexander Nesis owns 75% of the project, with the remaining 25% held by Cyprus-based Zaltama Holding Ltd. Until recently, Zaltama was owned by Russian state conglomerate Rostec. Rostec withdrew from the project in August but did not say who the new owner was.

The project is expected to start production in 2022 and build a plant with capacity of up to 160,000 tonnes of ore per year by 2024.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL -0.04% 1174.5 Delayed Quote.42.88%
SILVER -0.15% 17.803 Delayed Quote.12.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Vitaly Nesis
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/04HOWARD SCHULTZ : 'What I Taste From Starbucks Is...Shame'
DJ
10/04TIM COOK : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear
DJ
10/08MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell buys Silicon Valley's Firewood in pursuit of red-hot digital growth
RE
10/03ALISON COOPER : Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to Step Down
DJ
09:52aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Reprieve for Thomas Cook's UK stores as Hays Travel deal saves up to 2,500 jobs
RE
10/03KRISTIN PECK : Zoetis Names Kristin Peck Chief Executive
DJ
10/04JOHN HESS : Hess Midstream to Acquire Hess Infrastructure for $6.2 Billion
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group