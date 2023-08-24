Vivek Ramaswamy was born in Ohio to immigrant parents from southern India
He earned a biology degree at Harvard University before moving on to Yale Law School
Ramaswamy worked as a hedge fund investor
and says he had already made several million dollars before graduating from Yale
In 2014 he founded biotech company, Roivant Sciences
In 2023 Forbes estimated Ramaswamy's wealth at $630 million
"It's going to a two-horse race between me and Donald Trump before long. And I'm the only person that can win in a landslide. And I think that's the difference."
Ramaswamy says he voted for a libertarian in the 2004 presidential election
He has donated to both Republican and Democratic candidates
But he voted for former Republican President Donald Trump in 2020
In recent years Ramaswamy has become a fierce conservative
He opposes affirmative action and supports state-level bans on abortion after six weeks
with exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother's life is in danger
He also wants to greatly expand the powers of the presidency
and dismantle much of the federal government, including the FBI
"So I don't care whether you root for Trump or whether you don't. If you root for the integrity of our constitutional republic, then you need to be on the side of being really clear. We cannot have politically empowered prosecutors eliminating the opposition of a ruling party using arrest power."