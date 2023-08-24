STORY: "My message to Gen Z voters is it will take somebody of a different generation to shake this up."

Vivek Ramaswamy was born in Ohio to immigrant parents from southern India

He earned a biology degree at Harvard University before moving on to Yale Law School

Ramaswamy worked as a hedge fund investor

and says he had already made several million dollars before graduating from Yale

In 2014 he founded biotech company, Roivant Sciences

In 2023 Forbes estimated Ramaswamy's wealth at $630 million

"It's going to a two-horse race between me and Donald Trump before long. And I'm the only person that can win in a landslide. And I think that's the difference."

Ramaswamy says he voted for a libertarian in the 2004 presidential election

He has donated to both Republican and Democratic candidates

But he voted for former Republican President Donald Trump in 2020

In recent years Ramaswamy has become a fierce conservative

He opposes affirmative action and supports state-level bans on abortion after six weeks

with exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother's life is in danger

He also wants to greatly expand the powers of the presidency

and dismantle much of the federal government, including the FBI

"So I don't care whether you root for Trump or whether you don't. If you root for the integrity of our constitutional republic, then you need to be on the side of being really clear. We cannot have politically empowered prosecutors eliminating the opposition of a ruling party using arrest power."