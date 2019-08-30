Log in
W. Will

Age : 53
Public asset : 13,315,322 USD
Biography : Presently, W. Anthony Will is President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at CF Industries Holding

Johnson says he will continue to bring down public debt

08/30/2019 | 01:46pm EDT
British PM Boris Johnson takes questions from children during education announcement inside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would continue to cut public debt as a share of economic output even as he promises higher spending on services such as education, health and the police.

"We will continue to keep debt coming down. That is my pledge," Johnson said on Friday in an interview with Sky News television.

Johnson's finance minister Sajid Javid said earlier this week that he would stick with the fiscal rules of his predecessor, Philip Hammond, one of which was to keep on bringing down public debt as a share of gross domestic product.

Johnson also said cutting regulation and taxes was "the only way to go" for the economy.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

