Johnson says he will continue to bring down public debt

"We will continue to keep debt coming down. That is my pledge," Johnson said on Friday in an interview with Sky News television.

Johnson's finance minister Sajid Javid said earlier this week that he would stick with the fiscal rules of his predecessor, Philip Hammond, one of which was to keep on bringing down public debt as a share of gross domestic product.

Johnson also said cutting regulation and taxes was "the only way to go" for the economy.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)