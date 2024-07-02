By Amanda Lee

Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD sold 341,658 vehicles in June, up 3% from May and 35% higher from a year ago.

Warren Buffett-backed BYD said late Monday that it sold 341,658 vehicles during June, compared with 331,817 a month earlier and 253,046 in June 2023.

Sales of all-battery EVs in June rose 13% from a year earlier to 145,179 units, while those for plug-in hybrid EVs expanded 58% to 195,032 vehicles.

Exports of passenger vehicles came in at 26,995 units, down 28% from May.

Year to date, total vehicle sales were 28% higher at 1,612,983 units.

BYD's monthly gains came after rivals Nio, Li Auto and XPeng all reported rises in June deliveries compared with the prior-year period.

