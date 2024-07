(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway's share price hit a record high on Monday, reflecting investors' confidence in Warren Buffett's company, often regarded as a microcosm of the broader American economy.

The price of Berkshire's Class A shares rose 1.4% to $648,172.50 in morning trading, surpassing the $647,039 price reached on Feb. 26. Berkshire's more widely held Class B shares are worth about 1/1500th as much.

