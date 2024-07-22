Financial company shares traded mostly higher as Treasury yields gained, with analysts digesting the latest developments in the U.S. presidential race.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its Bank of America position in recent days. The famed investor's company sold almost $1.5 billion of Bank of America stock last week, leaving it with a stake worth nearly $43 billion at Friday's close, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the end of March, Bank of America was Berkshire's second-largest stock position, after Apple.

Truist Financial recorded lower earnings in the second quarter as net interest income dropped and it took significant securities losses from a balance sheet repositioning.

