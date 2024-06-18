9:42 ET -- Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Billionaire Warren Buffett's investment vehicle bought more Occidental Petroleum stock in recent days and now holds a roughly 29% stake in the energy company, worth $15.4 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)


