Marston's PLC - Wolverhampton, Midlands-based pub and hotel operator - Says that following an "extensive external process", Kenneth Lever has been appointed as independent non-executive chair, with effect from July 8. Lever succeeds William Rucker who, as previously announced, steps down from the board on the same date. Lever will also be appointed as chair of the Nomination Committee. He is currently non-executive chair at Cirata PLC, senior independent director at Rockwood Strategic PLC, and deputy chair of Rainier Developments Ltd.

Lever says: "I am delighted to be joining Marston's at this juncture and enthused by the opportunity ahead. Marston's is a quality business with strong market presence, and I am looking forward to working with the board, Justin and the wider team to deliver sustainable growth that will drive value for our shareholders."

Current stock price: 31.05 pence

12-month change: down 1.1%

