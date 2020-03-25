What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump administration officials urged anyone leaving the New York metro area to isolate themselves for 14 days to avoid spreading the coronavirus to other parts of the country. Overall, the U.S. surpassed 53,000 confirmed cases on Tuesday, as countries around the world continued to take preventive action.

The president said he hopes to have the country reopened in just over two weeks, much sooner than what many public-health experts have recommended to help contain the pandemic.

Doctors and other health experts say U.S. and European leaders seeking to beat the coronavirus may be drawing the wrong lessons from the progress made by China.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed until 2021, an unprecedented shifting of the world's largest sporting event.

Amazon accused the Pentagon of seeking to manipulate its review of a huge cloud-computing deal to steer the award to Microsoft.

Died: Terrence McNally, 81, playwright.

Died: Walter Robb, 91, ex-GE executive.

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected on March 26, 2020 because an earlier version incorrectly gave Walter Robb's age as 92. He died Monday of Covid-19 at the age of 91.