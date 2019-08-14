Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

Ackman bets on idol Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 06:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. investor William Ackman has long described how Warren Buffett, often called the greatest stock picker ever, has influenced his career. Now he's paying the Oracle of Omaha the ultimate homage with a new investment in Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management bought 3.5 million Berkshire Hathaway B shares during the second quarter, the fund manager said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. At Wednesday's close, the investment would be worth roughly $686 million.

It marks the first time that Ackman's $8 billion fund has announced a new position since late last year when it bought a stake in Starbucks Corp.

The new stake in the company with a $510 billion market capitalization will be a passive investment for Ackman's firm, a person familiar with his thinking said.

Pershing Square made its reputation as an activist investment firm by pushing for changes at companies ranging from railway Canadian Pacific to restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill.

But Ackman is unlikely to offer suggestions or work behind the scenes to persuade the 88-year old Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's founder and leader, to change direction.

Indeed, Ackman has publicly credited Buffett with guiding his career. The 53-year old said he has studiously taken pointers from Buffett's investor letters, including the ones he wrote before creating Berkshire Hathaway. Four years ago, Forbes featured Ackman on the cover of its magazine, calling him 'Baby Buffett.'

At first blush, the investment might seem odd, as Berkshire Hathaway ranks among the world's best known stocks - one that parents often bestow as graduation gifts, designed to hold onto for a lifetime. Two Pershing investors Reuters spoke to grumbled that they would pay hedge fund-like fees for a name everyone knows.

But other investors and analysts called it a smart move and described it as a place for Ackman to put cash while searching for another activist position.

Currently Berkshire stock is considered to be less expensive than it has been for some time, having fallen 9% in the last three months.

One reason might be the Kraft-Heinz merger which Berkshire and private equity company 3G Capital engineered in 2015 and which Buffett said earlier this year that he overpaid for.

NEXT TARGET

Speculation has mounted for a week about what Ackman's next position might be after he told investors that he had exited Automatic Data Processing and United Technologies and had a new position on.

Pershing Square has gained roughly 50% during the first seven months of this year, making it one of the world's best performing investment firms.

The gains illustrate how Ackman's efforts to rebuild his performance record after a few rocky years are bearing fruit, with bets on Starbucks and Chipotle proving to be big winners.

Recent changes in the portfolio also suggest that Ackman is not likely to hold onto an investment where he sees potential problems or where there is not much money to be made ahead.

He bought United Technologies in the first quarter of 2018 and exited after the company announced a planned merger with Raytheon that he told management he did not like.

He owned ADP from the middle of 2017 and worked behind the scenes with management after having lost a proxy contest two years ago. He earned $1.25 billion on the ADP investment but told investors last week that he cashed out because gains might not be as steep in the months ahead.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Grant McCool and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING -2.89% 163.84 Delayed Quote.28.67%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.51% 295000 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -1.44% 312.46 Delayed Quote.27.59%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. -2.50% 796.57 Delayed Quote.89.20%
MEXICAN NEW PESO (B) VS CANADIAN DOLLAR REFERENCE RATE SPOT  0.06791 Delayed Quote.
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS -0.91% 17.4 Delayed Quote.35.70%
RAYTHEON -2.80% 178.46 Delayed Quote.19.69%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -1.77% 94.92 Delayed Quote.47.38%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -3.61% 124.3 Delayed Quote.20.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
06:23pWARREN BUFFETT : Ackman bets on idol Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Is a Huge Backer of U.S. Banks
DJ
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
07/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raises stake in Bank of America
RE
07/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch in limbo after crypto promoter issues apology
RE
07/23WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's charity lunch postponed after cryptocurrency promoter falls ill
RE
07/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett to Donate $3.6 Billion of Berkshire Stock to Five Foundations
DJ
06/04WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/03WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record $4.57 million winning bid
RE
05/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire unveils $861 million Amazon stake
RE
05/12WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett and Bezos Miss Out on Long-Term Money
DJ
05/09WARREN BUFFETT : Chevron drops Anadarko takeover battle after Occidental raises bid
RE
05/09WARREN BUFFETT : CEO of Buffett's Dairy Queen tries to find new tastes, keep franchisees happy
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/12SUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Is a Huge Backer of U.S. Banks
DJ
06:23pWARREN BUFFETT : Ackman bets on idol Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
RE
08/13JOHN MALONE : CBS-Viacom Merger Opens Door to More Deals
DJ
08/08STANLEY HO : Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
DJ
08/12MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital buys influencer agency IMA
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Nelson Peltz Reinhard Ploss Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group