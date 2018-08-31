Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 02:14am CEST
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday it will host an event on Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's Cupertino, California, campus, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models.

Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including one with a larger display than previous models. Analysts also expect Apple to release an iPhone with a edge-to-edge display similar to the iPhone X but using less-costly LCD screen technology.

Apple's event invitation made heavy use of the color gold, fueling speculation on social media that the company plans to launch a gold-colored successor to the iPhone X, which was made available only in silver and gray last year.

Documents filed at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission unsealed earlier this year showed Apple had sought approval for a gold version of its iPhone X, but it never released the color.

A few hours after Apple's announcement, 9to5Mac, a technology news website, posted photographs of two gold iPhone models stacked on top each other, with a larger-screened model on the bottom. Both models resemble the current iPhone X.

The site said the new flagship model will be called the iPhone XS and that Apple also plans to release a new version of the Apple Watch with a larger display by reducing the edges around it.

9to5Mac told Reuters the photographs were not mockups and represented Apple's actual planned products but declined to say how it had obtained them. Apple did not respond to requests for comment about the authenticity of the photos.

Apple shares were up 2.2 percent at an all-time high of $227.97.

Apple has for years released its new phone models in the second week of September, and often updates other product lines such as the Apple Watch at the event. The company has already given base-model iPads and some MacBook laptops an update this year.

Apple typically starts selling new iPhones a few weeks after launching them, in time for the holiday shopping season. The iPhone X, priced at $999 and up, has helped Apple beat Wall Street sales expectations.

Investor Warren Buffett, speaking on Thursday to CNBC, said the iPhone is "enormously underpriced" even when it costs $1,000, given how indispensable it has become for so many people.

(This version of the story corrects spelling of Warren Buffett's name in final paragraph)

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
02:14aWARREN BUFFETT : Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
RE
08/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Berkshire buying own stock, more Apple
RE
08/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Eyes India Mobile-Payments Firm
DJ
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying More of Apple
DJ
08/06WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/04WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/03WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners -- WSJ
DJ
08/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners
DJ
08/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE
07/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway loosens policy on stock buybacks
RE
07/17WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
06/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett taps Lee Enterprises to manage many Berkshire newspapers
RE
06/12WARREN BUFFETT : USG Deal Offers Exit for Buffett -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/24JACK MA : Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
RE
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
08/30ELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/28RICHARD LI : Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/30MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues boss sees no French telecom tie-ups before next year
RE
08/25PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Won't Go to North Korea -- 3rd Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Patrick Drahi John Edwards Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi John Paulson Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Roberto Quarta Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Carlos Slim Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Randall Stephenson Peter Thiel An Wang John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.