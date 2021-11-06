Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companie

Berkshire Hathaway's profit drops by two-thirds

11/06/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Damage from Hurricane Ida hurt quarterly results at Berkshire Hathaway, creating big underwriting losses at its insurance businesses such as Geico.

Net income at billionaire Warren Buffett's company fell by two thirds, reflecting lower investment gains from its holding of stocks in companies such as Apple and Bank of America.

Berkshire said Saturday its operating profit rose 18% but missed analysts' forecasts, hurt by Ida as well as flooding in Europe, crimped consumer spending, and global supply chain disruptions caused by the Delta variant.

Berkshire's varied businesses run the gamut from insurance to a railroad, consumer goods like Duracell batteries and an auto dealership. It's run by CEO Warren Buffett, who's known as the "Oracle of Omaha" for his investing savvy.

Many investors want Berkshire to buy more companies but rising stock markets are making acquisitions more expensive. Berkshire is actively dipping into its huge cash pile to buy back its own shares.


© Reuters 2021
Most Read News
 
11:57aWARREN BUFFETT : Supply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cash sets record
RE
11/04CATHIE WOOD : Stocks Futures -2-
DJ
11/02WARREN BUFFETT : Under Buffett's wing, U.S. fuel retailer Pilot leaps into oil trading, eyes refining
RE
11/03JACK MA : ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down as chairman, leaves board - source
RE
11/01JACK MA : Alibaba tones down Singles Day
RE
11/03GLENN YOUNGKIN : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
11/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook whistleblower Haugen urges Zuckerberg to step down
RE
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
02:21pWARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Hathaway's profit drops by two-thirds
RE
11:57aWARREN BUFFETT : Supply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cash sets record
RE
08:43aSupply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cash sets record
RE
11/05Japan's trading houses serve up buffet of record earnings
RE
11/03U.K. man implicated in Twitter hacking charged in NY with cryptocurrency theft
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 