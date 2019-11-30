Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies.

Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 02:48am EST

Higher offer stops cash play by Warren Buffett 

By Nicole Friedman

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. offered about $5 billion for technology distributor Tech Data Corp. last week, but it was outbid by Apollo Global Management, said Warren Buffett, Berkshire's chairman and chief executive.

The rare insight into a Berkshire deal that fell through illuminates the challenges facing the Omaha, Neb., conglomerate as it looks to spend its growing cash pile. Berkshire had a record $128 billion in cash as of Sept. 30, and Mr. Buffett is eager to spend it on acquisitions and large investments. But he is unwilling to pay prices that he sees as unreasonably high, and the competition from private-equity firms and other large investors is fierce.

Tech Data late Wednesday said it has agreed to be acquired by Apollo for $145 a share in cash, or slightly more than $5 billion not including debt, a $15-a-share increase from Apollo's offer earlier in November.

After Apollo made its earlier offer for Tech Data, Bank of America approached Berkshire portfolio manager Todd Combs last week on Tech Data's behalf about buying the company, Mr. Buffett said in an interview. Mr. Combs is one of two portfolio managers at Berkshire and a key lieutenant for helping Mr. Buffett make investments and vet potential deals.

Mr. Buffett said he read the company's financial statements and investor presentations and was immediately interested.

"It was our kind of business. It's one you can understand," Mr. Buffett said. "I may not understand all of the products that they sell and I may not understand what the customers who buy the products do with them, but I do understand the middleman's role."

Tech Data is a wholesale distributor of products, including computer hardware, software, consumer electronics and cellphones. It reported $91 million in net income in the quarter ended Oct 31.

Greg Abel, Berkshire's vice chairman for noninsurance business operations and another of Mr. Buffett's top lieutenants, visited Tech Data's headquarters in Clearwater, Fla., last Friday. Berkshire then made an offer to buy the company at $140 a share.

Tech Data's board of directors approved the deal, Mr. Buffett said, but Apollo raised its offer this week. Berkshire famously doesn't participate in bidding wars, and it declined to raise its price.

Berkshire's role in the bidding was reported earlier by CNBC.

Tech Data shares jumped 12% Friday to $144.89. Berkshire's shares were little changed: Its Class A shares edged down 0.06% to $330,495, while its more frequently traded Class B shares were off 0.1% at $220.30.

Representatives for Tech Data and Apollo declined to comment.

By confirming Berkshire's role as the other bidder, Mr. Buffett signaled to the market not to expect him to place another offer for Tech Data. Another company could still top Apollo's offer, as the agreement with Apollo allows Tech Data to solicit other bids until Dec. 9.

Mr. Buffett was also reminding the market that Berkshire is actively shopping for acquisitions and can quickly make decisions and pay cash for companies it wants to buy.

Berkshire's last major acquisition was in 2016, when it bought aerospace manufacturer Precision Castparts Corp. for about $32 billion. Berkshire also paid $2.8 billion for almost 40% of truck-stop company Pilot Flying J in 2017, with an agreement to increase its stake in the company to 80% in 2023.

A few of Berkshire's acquisition attempts have fallen through in recent years. Berkshire backed an attempt by Kraft Heinz Co. to buy Unilever PLC in 2017, which was rebuffed. That same year, Berkshire's utility unit reached an agreement to buy Texas power-transmission company Oncor, but it was outbid by Sempra Energy.

Berkshire's biggest expenditure in recent years has been its large stake in Apple Inc. Berkshire first bought shares in Apple in 2016. As of Sept. 30, it held about $57 billion in Apple stock, or roughly 5.5% of the company.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -0.91% 43.8 Delayed Quote.78.48%
APPLE INC. -0.22% 267.25 Delayed Quote.69.80%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.30% 33.32 Delayed Quote.35.63%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.06% 330495.11 Delayed Quote.8.07%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
SEMPRA ENERGY -0.20% 147.27 Delayed Quote.36.39%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TECH DATA CORPORATION 12.32% 144.89 Delayed Quote.57.68%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.43% 30.5 Delayed Quote.-29.14%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.54% 53.8 Delayed Quote.13.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
02:48aWARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
DJ
11/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire outbid for Tech Data - CNBC
RE
11/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
RE
11/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ
DJ
11/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
10/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD warns on 2019 profit as Chinese market contracts
RE
10/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire seeks Fed leeway to boost BofA bet - Fed
RE
09/30WARREN BUFFETT : Energizer sues Warren Buffett's Duracell over 'Optimum' battery claims
RE
09/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm--Update
DJ
09/17WARREN BUFFETT : Buyout firm CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Buffett-backed Axalta - sources
RE
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Ackman bets on idol Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
RE
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Is a Huge Backer of U.S. Banks
DJ
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
07/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raises stake in Bank of America
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/23ELON MUSK : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
RE
11/26TOM BARRACK : Activist investor seeks to oust Trump friend Barrack from CEO job at Colony Capital
RE
11/27ELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE
11/26BERNARD ARNAULT : How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal
RE
11/25ELON MUSK : Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
11/26ELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
11/29ELON MUSK : Musk's defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet is narrowed
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Thomas Wellauer Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group