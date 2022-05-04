Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies.

Berkshire shareholders overwhelmingly vote to keep Buffett chairman

05/04/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders voted by an almost 9-to-1 margin to keep Warren Buffett as both chairman and chief executive, and his company regained compliance with New York Stock Exchange listing standards by reestablishing a majority of independent directors on its board.

In a Wednesday regulatory filing, Berkshire said holders of 448,868 Class A shares opposed a shareholder proposal to install an independent chair to replace Buffett, while holders of just 54,425 shares favored the idea, a larger margin than Berkshire estimated at its annual meeting on Saturday.

Some shareholders opposed Buffett's reelection as chairman, saying it was better if different people served as chairman and chief executive. Berkshire said it wanted the 91-year-old Buffett to keep both roles.

Wednesday's filing also said three shareholder proposals for Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire to disclose more about climate risks and diversity efforts failed by nearly 3-to-1 margins. Berkshire estimated similar margins at Saturday's meeting.

Shareholders also voted to install Omaha money manager Wallace Weitz as a Berkshire director, giving the 15-person board eight directors considered independent.

Berkshire needed a new independent director following the February resignation of 96-year-old Tom Murphy, the former head of Capital Cities/ABC Inc, after a bout with COVID-19.

All other Berkshire directors including Buffett; Vice Chairmen Charlie Munger, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain; and lead independent director Susan Decker won reelection with more than 86% of votes cast.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 2.73% 494343 Delayed Quote.6.10%
Most Read News
 
05/02ELON MUSK : Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing -sources
RE
04/30WRAPUP 5-Buffett reveals big investments, rails against Wall St excess at Berkshire meeting
RE
04/30WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire bought $51 billion stock as Buffett combats supply chain; operating results flat
RE
05/03Stocks rise, U.S. yields slip as markets await Fed rate hike
RE
05/03ELON MUSK : Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later - WSJ
RE
04/28CATHIE WOOD : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/29Stellantis boss expects chip supply to remain tight this year
RE
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
05:46pWARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire shareholders overwhelmingly vote to keep Buffett chairman
RE
05/03CEO of Berkshire's Dairy Queen eyes China and India for growth, upgrades menu
RE
05/02Wall Street ends higher before Fed meeting
RE
05/02Wall Street up before Fed meet as tech buying punctuates volatile trade
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 