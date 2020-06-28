Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companie

Big tobacco, big oil and Buffett join Fed's portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 01:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $428 million in bonds of individual companies through mid-June, making investments in familiar household names like Walmart and AT&T as well in major oil firms, tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc, and a utility subsidiary of billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding company.

The transactions disclosed Sunday are the first individual company bond purchases made by the Fed under new programs set up to nurse the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed also added $5.3 billion in 16 corporate bond exchange traded funds, including a newly added sixth high yield fund.

The initial round of purchases included bonds from 44 corporate issuers, all bought on the secondary market. That is a small slice of the more than 790 issuers whose bonds the Fed has said in a separate release were eligible for purchase as of early June.

Those bought so far are spread broadly across the U.S. economy -- with more than a third coming from consumer companies like PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola Co. The largest investments were in AT&T and the United Health Group, with Fed purchases of around $15 million in bonds each from those two issuers.

Issuers in the energy industry accounted for about 8.45% of the bonds purchased, about a percentage point less than their representation in a broad market index that the Fed says its purchases are intended to track.

Still, the Fed's first foray into buying individual corporate bonds, given the high profile list of companies involved, may draw questions from lawmakers at a Tuesday hearing before the House Financial Services committee with Fed chair Jerome Powell. The Fed's Main Street Lending Program, for example, only recently opened its doors and has yet to make a loan even though the crisis is seen as hitting small and medium sized companies the hardest.

The central bank's programs have so far seen modest use. Beyond the corporate bond buying detailed in Sunday's release, the central bank's overall balance sheet has declined for the past two weeks, falling to $7.08 trillion more recently as foreign governments made less use of Fed dollar swap lines.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEPSICO, INC. -1.89% 128.93 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook will label newsworthy posts that break rules as ad boycott widens
RE
06/24HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Faz
RE
06/22JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard Dismisses Board Member Jan Marsalek Amid Accounting Scandal
DJ
06/24MICHAEL DELL : Dell Explores Spinning Off $50 Billion VMware Stake -- WSJ
DJ
06/23ELON MUSK : Apple, Google, Amazon take aim at Trump visa ban
RE
06/23DAVID SIMON : Property Owner Simon Sees Buying Tenants as a Way to Boost Malls
DJ
06/25MASAYOSHI SON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Marc Fielmann Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group