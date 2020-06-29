Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companie

Big tobacco, big oil and Buffett join Fed's portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 12:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $428 million (347 million pounds) in bonds of individual companies through mid-June, making investments in household names like Walmart and AT&T as well as in major oil firms, tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc, and a utility subsidiary of billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding company.

The transactions disclosed Sunday are the first individual company bond purchases made by the Fed under new programs set up to nurse the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed also added $5.3 billion in 16 corporate bond exchange traded funds, including a newly added sixth high yield fund.

The initial round of purchases included some 86 issuers, about half of them contractually settled as of June 18 and some still underway, all bought on the secondary market.

That is a small slice of the more than 790 issuers whose bonds the Fed has said in a separate release were eligible for purchase.

But it was still a first foray into corporate bond purchases that spread broadly across the economy, touching firms like Gilead Sciences that are involved in developing treatments for the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as well as major automakers. That included Ford Motor Co., whose credit was downgraded to junk status after the Fed announced its intent to buy corporate debt.

Both the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have programs to buy individual corporate bonds, but the Fed only added that to its arsenal in light of the Depression level risks posed by the pandemic. The aim is to ensure companies can continue to finance themselves, and not be forced out of business due to problems raising cash during a pandemic. The program is backed by investment capital from the U.S. Treasury to absorb any losses should corporations default.

The largest purchases were of bonds issued by AT&T and the United Health Group, with the Fed buying around $16.4 million of bonds from each.

Issuers in the energy industry accounted for about 8.45% of the bonds purchased, about a percentage point less than their representation in a broad market index that the Fed says its purchases are intended to track over time.

The Fed's bond purchases and other emergency programs will be scrutinized by lawmakers at a Tuesday hearing before the House Financial Services committee with Fed chair Jerome Powell. Questions may focus on the individual bonds purchased, but also on the fact that support for the bond markets used by major firms is now up and running and getting billions of Fed support, while the Fed's Main Street Lending Program for smaller companies has yet to make a loan.

The central bank's programs overall have so far seen modest use. The central bank's overall balance sheet has declined for the past two weeks, falling to $7.08 trillion more recently as foreign governments made less use of Fed dollar swap lines.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -1.22% 74.57 Delayed Quote.14.76%
PEPSICO, INC. -1.89% 128.93 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
12:43aWARREN BUFFETT : Big tobacco, big oil and Buffett join Fed's portfolio
RE
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook will label newsworthy posts that break rules as ad boycott widens
RE
06/24HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Faz
RE
06/22JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard Dismisses Board Member Jan Marsalek Amid Accounting Scandal
DJ
06/24MICHAEL DELL : Dell Explores Spinning Off $50 Billion VMware Stake -- WSJ
DJ
06/25ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal seeks EU support to make steel greener
RE
06/23ELON MUSK : Apple, Google, Amazon take aim at Trump visa ban
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Paul Du Saillant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group