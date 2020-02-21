Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companie

Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Nicole Friedman

Warren Buffett has lamented his failure in recent years to find an " elephant-sized acquisition."

But, his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has amassed a $78.5 billion stake in Apple Inc. since early 2016, based on Berkshire's latest reported holdings as of the end of 2019.

Apple accounted for about 14% of Berkshire's market capitalization as of Thursday, more than any other single stock in its portfolio.

Berkshire spent about $36 billion on its Apple stake, the company said in its 2018 annual report. That exceeds the roughly $32.7 billion Berkshire paid to buy Precision Castparts Corp. in 2016, its biggest acquisition of an entire company.

Apple "certainly is an elephant" for Mr. Buffett, said Thomas Russo, partner at Gardner Russo & Gardner, a longtime holder of Berkshire shares. "It shows he's certainly willing to swing at a big fat pitch when it comes across the plate."

Berkshire's enormous bet on the tech giant underscores how Mr. Buffett's investment approach has changed over the years, especially as market values have climbed and tech companies have become more prominent.

Berkshire's stock has underperformed the S&P 500's total return in the past decade, prompting some investors to question whether the Omaha, Neb., conglomerate has grown too big to beat the market. Even after Berkshire plowed tens of billions of dollars into buying Apple shares, its overall cash pile continued to grow and hit a record $128 billion as of Sept. 30. Some investors have agitated for Berkshire to buy back more stock or pay a dividend.

Berkshire is set to release its 2019 results and Mr. Buffett's annual letter to shareholders on Saturday. Mr. Buffett's widely read letters typically touch on a variety of business and investing topics, in addition to discussing Berkshire's results.

Mr. Buffett, Berkshire's chairman and chief executive, spent his early investing years trying to buy "cigar butts," or companies that were selling so far below their value that an investment would likely be profitable no matter how the company performed. He later transitioned to focusing on buying well-run companies with strong competitive advantages at reasonable prices.

Still, Mr. Buffett largely avoided investing in technology companies for years, saying he didn't understand them.

Mr. Buffett started to study Apple after one of his portfolio managers, either Ted Weschler or Todd Combs, bought about $1 billion in Apple shares for Berkshire in early 2016.

As he studied the company and questioned his great-grandchildren about their allegiance to Apple products, Mr. Buffett decided Apple was a retail company he could understand.

"I didn't go into Apple because it was a tech stock," Mr. Buffett said at Berkshire's 2018 annual meeting. He cited the strength of the company's brand and its capital return strategy. "I don't think that required me to take apart an iPhone or something and figure out what all the components were or anything. I think it's much more the nature of consumer behavior," he said.

Mr. Buffett added to Berkshire's Apple holdings aggressively in 2017 and 2018. Berkshire is Apple's second-largest shareholder and held 5.6% of the company at the end of 2019, according to FactSet.

In an interview with CNBC last year, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said he viewed Berkshire's investment as a privilege. "The fact that we've got the ultimate long-term investor in the stock is incredible," he said.

Berkshire's bet has paid off. Apple's shares soared 86% in 2019 and have climbed another 9.1% so far this year.

"What's surprising is how fast it increased," said Doug Kass, president of Seabreeze Partners Management Inc. Given the current size of Berkshire's Apple stake, "it seems to me that it would be prudent for [Mr. Buffett] to be peeling out of some stock," he said.

Mr. Buffett has long preferred to hold a concentrated portfolio of stocks.

In his 1993 letter to shareholders, Mr. Buffett said that uninformed investors should diversify. But "if you are a know-something investor...conventional diversification makes no sense for you," he said. "I cannot understand why an investor of that sort elects to put money into a business that is his 20th favorite rather than simply adding that money to his top choices."

Berkshire sold a small percentage of its Apple holdings between mid-2018 and the end of 2019, according to securities filings. Those sales were made by either Mr. Weschler or Mr. Combs, who manage a fixed amount of money for Berkshire, according to a person familiar with the investments.

Some of Berkshire's other large investments have stumbled. Berkshire owns 27% of Kraft Heinz Co., which fell 25% last year and has slid another 15% this year. Mr. Buffett said last year that Berkshire and 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped form Kraft Heinz.

Berkshire's Class A shares rose 11% in 2019. They closed Thursday at $342,122, up 0.7% year to date.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.03% 320.3 Delayed Quote.9.08%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.55% 342122 Delayed Quote.0.75%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.44% 29219.98 Delayed Quote.2.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.94% 9627.830089 Delayed Quote.10.27%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 9750.964579 Delayed Quote.8.47%
S&P 500 -0.38% 3373.23 Delayed Quote.4.81%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.40% 27.42 Delayed Quote.-14.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
02:48aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ
DJ
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/25WARREN BUFFETT : Owners of solar company that caused loss for Buffett plead guilty over Ponzi scheme
RE
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Lieutenant To Head Geico Unit -- WSJ
DJ
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Lieutenant to Head Berkshire Hathaway's Geico Insurance Unit
DJ
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
DJ
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire outbid for Tech Data - CNBC
RE
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
RE
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ
DJ
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD warns on 2019 profit as Chinese market contracts
RE
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire seeks Fed leeway to boost BofA bet - Fed
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight
RE
02/14ALFRED SCHINDLER : Schindler sees coronavirus hit of 'several hundreds of millions'
RE
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group