Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Mr. Warren E. Buffett is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Berkshire Hathaway Assurance Corp.,

Buffett-backed BYD's profit sinks 85% in first quarter as virus hits market

04/28/2020 | 12:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man cycles past an entrance to the headquarters of Chinese electric car maker BYD in Shenzhen

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd,, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, on Tuesday reported a 85% drop in the first quarter net profit as coronavirus epidemic hit the world's biggest auto market.

BYD reported 112.6 million yuan (12.74 million pounds) net profit in the first three months this year, down from 749.7 million yuan a year earlier. Its revenue dropped 35% year-on-year to 19.68 billion yuan in the first quarter.

Its profit fell 42% last year as electric subsidies cut hit market demands.

Sales of the Shenzhen-based car company, which has partnerships with Japan's top automaker Toyota and German Daimler's partner in China, fell by 48% to 61,273 vehicles in the first quarter.

In a stock exchange filing it expected profit in the first six months this year to rise by 10% to 23.8%, as it thinks sales will gradually recover off a coronavirus low.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 2.84% 45.3 End-of-day quote.1.12%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.39% 6685 End-of-day quote.0.80%
