Business Leaders
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Mr. Warren E. Buffett is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Berkshire Hathaway Assurance Corp.,

Buffett-backed BYD to supply EV batteries to Ford

06/01/2020 | 07:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Men clean a BYD electric vehicle (EV) e2 displayed during the media day for Shanghai auto show

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd, will supply EV batteries to U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co, a document on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed on Monday.

Ford's China venture with Changan Automobile is seeking government approval to build a plug-in hybrid model equipped with BYD's batteries, according to the document.

This marks BYD's first-known battery supply deal with a major global automaker.

Shenzhen-based BYD, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, said it would supply EV components including batteries and power management devices.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said last year it planned to launch more than 30 new or significantly redesigned models in China by the end of 2021, of which over a third will be electric vehicles.

Ford and BYD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)
