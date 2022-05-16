Buffett-backed Nubank swings to profit on strong client base, loan volumes

The Brazilian digital bank backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said on Monday its revenue more than tripled to $877.2 million, driven by a record-high activity rate.

This is Nubank's second set of results since listing in December.

According to analysts, the digital bank is well-positioned to weather an ongoing deterioration in credit quality in Brazil as its portfolio skews heavily toward low-risk, low-yielding credit card receivables.

The company added 5.7 million new clients and said its average revenue per active client grew to $6.7, up 63% from the previous quarter.

It posted an adjusted net income of $10 million for the quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of $11.9 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)