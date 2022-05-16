Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies.

Buffett-backed Nubank swings to profit on strong client base, loan volumes

05/16/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nubank, a Brazilian FinTech startup celebrates the company's IPO at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Nubank swung to a profit for the first quarter and reported record-high revenue as Latin America's most valuable fintech benefited from strong growth in its loan book and clients.

The Brazilian digital bank backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said on Monday its revenue more than tripled to $877.2 million, driven by a record-high activity rate.

This is Nubank's second set of results since listing in December.

According to analysts, the digital bank is well-positioned to weather an ongoing deterioration in credit quality in Brazil as its portfolio skews heavily toward low-risk, low-yielding credit card receivables.

The company added 5.7 million new clients and said its average revenue per active client grew to $6.7, up 63% from the previous quarter.

It posted an adjusted net income of $10 million for the quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of $11.9 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.01% 464250 Delayed Quote.3.19%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.42% 5.2805 Delayed Quote.-17.08%
Most Read News
 
05/11CATHIE WOOD : Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low
RE
05/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
RE
05/11ELON MUSK : Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe - WSJ
RE
05/12MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
RE
05/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
RE
05/12ELON MUSK : Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeover
RE
05/09ELON MUSK : EU industry chief Breton, Musk signal agreement on Digital Services Act
RE
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
09:30aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Monday
MT
05/13Wall Street rallies, weekly losing streak continues
RE
05/13SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rebound Friday With 4% Jump in Crude Oil Prices
MT
05/13Wall Street rallies at end of roller coaster week
RE
05/13SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising With Broader Markets
MT
05/13Occidental Petroleum Shares Rise After Berkshire Hathaway Adds Stake in Firm
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 