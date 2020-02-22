Log in
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companie

Buffett defends investments in stocks, which fueled record Berkshire profit

02/22/2020 | 08:47am EST
Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes his seat to speak at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington

Warren Buffett on Saturday defended Berkshire Hathaway Inc's decision to invest heavily in the stocks of companies such as Apple Inc, as the conglomerate struggled to find whole businesses to buy.

Buffett made his assessment in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, where the 89-year-old also assured that Berkshire is "100% prepared" for the eventual departures of himself and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 96.

Berkshire also reported record net income for the year of $81.42 billion, reflecting enormous gains in its common stock holdings, though operating profit fell 3%.

The annual letter has long been eagerly awaited by investors and fans for its straight talk about Berkshire, the economy, investing and other topics.

It has been shorter in recent years, with Buffett saving many of his comments for television interviews and Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting, which is webcast.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.26% 313.05 Delayed Quote.6.61%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.39% 343449 Delayed Quote.1.14%
