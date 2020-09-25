Log in
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companie

Buffett-following investment trust to list in London

09/25/2020 | 03:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

An investment trust following the principles of veteran U.S. investor Warren Buffett is to list in London, the trust said on Friday.

Buffettology Smaller Companies Investment Trust intends to raise a minimum of 100 million pounds via an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, it said in a statement.

The trust will mainly invest in companies listed or traded in Britain, through a portfolio of 30-50 companies with market

capitalisations from 20-500 million pounds.

Sanford DeLand will be the trust's investment manager, led by Keith Ashworth-Lord, CIO of Sanford DeLand Asset Management.

Sanford DeLand manages around 1.4 billion pounds across two open-ended funds.

"The UK small cap market offers excellent investment

opportunities to experienced managers who know what to look for and have the freedom to take a long-term view," Ashworth-Lord said.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
