Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies.

Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Nicole Friedman

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s cash pile hit a record in the third quarter, as Warren Buffett continued his hunt for large companies to buy at attractive prices.

Berkshire held $128 billion in cash or short-term Treasurys as of Sept. 30, the company said Saturday, up from $122 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Berkshire bought back about $700 million of its own shares in the third quarter, bringing its total buybacks for the year to $2.8 billion, the company said. The Omaha, Neb., conglomerate changed its buyback policy last year, and some shareholders are frustrated the company hasn't spent significantly more cash repurchasing its stock.

Berkshire reported third-quarter net earnings of $16.5 billion, or $10,119 per Class A share equivalent, from $18.5 billion, or $11,280 a share, in the year-earlier period. Last year's third-quarter earnings surged due to unrealized investment gains.

Operating earnings, which exclude some investment results, rose to $7.9 billion from $6.9 billion in the year prior.

The conglomerate runs a large insurance operation as well as railroad, utilities, industrial manufacturers and retailers. Its holdings include recognizable names like Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, Geico and See's Candies.

Berkshire's insurance business sits at the core of its moneymaking machine. Insurance brings in billions of dollars of "float," upfront premiums customers pay and that Berkshire invests for its own gain. Berkshire also holds large stock investments, including in Apple Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. As of Sept. 30, Berkshire held nearly $100 billion in financial-services stocks, underscoring the size of its bet on the future of the U.S. economy.

Class A shares closed Friday at $323,400, up 5.7% for the year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up 22% this year.

The 89-year-old Mr. Buffett, whose shrewd investments have earned him the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha," has complained in recent years about the challenge of finding acquisition targets that are large enough to move the needle for Berkshire and are reasonably priced.

"Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects," he wrote in his 2018 letter to shareholders.

One of Mr. Buffett's key lieutenants in recent years, Tracy Britt Cool, said in September that she would leave Berkshire in 2020 to start her own investment vehicle.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.84% 255.82 Delayed Quote.62.18%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.40% 323400 Delayed Quote.5.69%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.11% 27347.36 Delayed Quote.17.23%
NASDAQ 100 0.96% 8161.166963 Delayed Quote.27.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 8386.39787 Delayed Quote.24.97%
S&P 500 0.97% 3066.91 Delayed Quote.22.34%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.07% 52.18 Delayed Quote.13.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
02:48aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ
DJ
11/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
10/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD warns on 2019 profit as Chinese market contracts
RE
10/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire seeks Fed leeway to boost BofA bet - Fed
RE
09/30WARREN BUFFETT : Energizer sues Warren Buffett's Duracell over 'Optimum' battery claims
RE
09/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm--Update
DJ
09/17WARREN BUFFETT : Buyout firm CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Buffett-backed Axalta - sources
RE
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Ackman bets on idol Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
RE
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Is a Huge Backer of U.S. Banks
DJ
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
07/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raises stake in Bank of America
RE
07/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch in limbo after crypto promoter issues apology
RE
07/23WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's charity lunch postponed after cryptocurrency promoter falls ill
RE
07/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett to Donate $3.6 Billion of Berkshire Stock to Five Foundations
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD warns on 2019 profit as Chinese market contracts
RE
11/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
10/28RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic soars before crashing to earth in NYSE debut
RE
11/03WILBUR ROSS : Bloomberg, citing Ross
RE
10/31TIM COOK : Apple Sales Rise As iPhone Weakens -- WSJ
DJ
10/30JOHN ELKANN : What is driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot merger talks?
RE
02:48aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group