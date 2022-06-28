Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies.

Buffett's Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, raises stake to about 16.4%

06/28/2022 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Equipment used to process carbon dioxide, crude oil and water is seen at an Occidental Petroleum Corp enhanced oil recovery project in Hobbs

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it has purchased another 794,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, giving the conglomerate a nearly 16.4% stake in the Houston, Texas-based oil company.

The purchases were made in multiple transactions and cost about $44 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3OqZ2tz. The share purchases come nearly a week after Berkshire bought 9.6 million Occidental shares.

Berkshire, the largest individual shareholder in Occidental, now owns about 153.5 million shares worth about $9.04 billion, based on Occidental's Monday close.

Occidental's share prices are currently up nearly 90% this year, as the company benefited from Berkshire's purchases and an oil price surge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company also owns options to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares, which if exercised, would bring its stake to more than 25%.

Berkshire has been on a spending spree this year.

It spent $51.1 billion on equities in the first quarter, including an increased $25.9 billion stake in oil company Chevron Corp.

Berkshire has also this year announced large investments in video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc and computer and printer maker HP Inc, and a planned $11.6 billion takeover of insurance company Alleghany Corp.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.09% 78.01 Delayed Quote.17.15%
Most Read News
 
06/22ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla's new car factories 'losing billions of dollars'
RE
06/23MARK MILLER : Column-Want to do something about your ailing retirement savings? Don't
RE
06/22TREVOR MILTON : Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces new fraud charge
RE
06/22RUPERT MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT
RE
06/21ELON MUSK : Musk says there are still a few unresolved matters with Twitter deal
RE
06/23MASAYOSHI SON : Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
RE
06/23ELON MUSK : Stock Futures Down as Recession Fears Mount
DJ
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
04:07aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, raises stake to about 16.4%
RE
06/23TRANSCRIPT : SoftBank Group Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/23Stocks end higher, as defensives, tech shine
RE
06/23Defensive stocks lead Wall Street higher amid recession fears
RE
06/23Futures rise as lower Treasury yields boost high-growth stocks
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 