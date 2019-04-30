Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

Buffett's Berkshire helps bankroll Occidental's $38 billion bid for Anadarko

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/30/2019 | 07:02pm EDT
Specialist trader works on the floor at the post that trades Anadarko Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc committed $10 billion on Tuesday to Occidental Petroleum Corp's $38 billion cash-and-stock bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp, boosting its chances of snatching a deal from Chevron Corp.

Occidental and Chevron are locked in the biggest oil-industry takeover battle in years as they eye Anadarko's prized assets in West Texas' huge Permian shale oilfield.

Anadarko on Monday agreed to start negotiations with Occidental, saying its bid may potentially be superior to Chevron's existing deal to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in cash and stock.

Berkshire's cash provides Occidental with flexibility to fund and even increase its proposal. Anadarko has previously expressed reservations about the risk of Occidental having to get any deal voted through by its own shareholders.

Occidental could now use the majority of the Berkshire investment to add cash to its bid and remove the requirement for a vote, if it so chooses.

T. Rowe Price Group, an influential Occidental shareholder, said on Tuesday it was "very concerned" about the deal, and that it could vote against the board at Occidental's upcoming shareholder meeting if the company tried to circumvent giving stockholders a say on the Anadarko transaction, according to a report on Barron's website.

T. Rowe Price is Occidental's sixth-largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Berkshire investment, contingent on Occidental completing its proposed acquisition of Anadarko, could also repay some of the debt being taken on to finance the deal's cash portion, or cover the $10 billion to $15 billion of proceeds from asset sales which Occidental plans in the two years after closing the acquisition.

Analysts said Buffett's endorsement supports Occidental's push to get the deal done but comes at a high cost.

Berkshire Hathaway will get 100,000 preferred shares and a warrant to purchase up to 80 million shares of Occidental at $62.50 apiece in a private offering, a statement from Occidental said.

The preferred stock will accrue dividends at 8 percent per annum, compared with about 5 percent yield on common equity and 4 percent on term debt, Tudor Pickering Holt analyst Matthew Portillo said.

"For Occidental shareholders, our view is this is a fairly expensive cost of financing for the transaction even though it carries a kind of nice headline of having Berkshire Hathaway participate in the potential financing here."

It is rare for Buffett to participate in a bidding war for a company. The last time he did this was in 2016, supporting a consortium including Quicken Loans Inc founder Dan Gilbert that tried unsuccessfully to buy Yahoo Inc's internet assets.

Shares of Occidental closed 2.1% lower at $58.88, while Anadarko shares were down about 0.1% at $72.85. Chevron shares rose 2% to $120.06.

A Chevron spokesman reiterated that the San Roman, California-based company believes its "signed agreement with Anadarko provides the best value and the most certainty to Anadarko's shareholders."

Occidental and Chevron, two of the largest oil and gas producers in the Permian by production volumes, argue they can best squeeze more oil from Anadarko's 240,000 acres (97,120 hectares)in the area.

The two companies control land adjacent to Anadarko's properties and expect a deal will add deposits that can produce supplies for decades using low-cost drilling techniques.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Additional Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shinjini Ganguli and Jonathan Oatis)

By Arathy S Nair and David French
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM -0.11% 72.85 Delayed Quote.66.35%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.05% 325080.01 Delayed Quote.6.24%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.99% 120.06 Delayed Quote.10.36%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -2.08% 58.88 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
07:02pWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire helps bankroll Occidental's $38 billion bid for Anadarko
RE
05:32pWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Occidental Play Looks Familiar
DJ
04/29WARREN BUFFETT : Is Buffett still a buy? Wall Street splits on Berkshire Hathaway as annual meeting looms
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway moves into Dubai despite property slump
RE
04/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says Berkshire could buy back $100 billion stock - Financial Times
RE
04/08WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
RE
03/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Apple content plan hard to predict, touts airline safety
RE
03/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire says vice chairmen Jain, Abel each make $18 million
RE
02/26WARREN BUFFETT : Selling a Business
DJ
02/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz
RE
02/25WARREN BUFFETT : Big Kraft Investment Bites Berkshire -- WSJ
DJ
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 2018--2nd Update
DJ
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 2018--Update
DJ
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 2018
DJ
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/28CHARLES SCHWAB : How Schwab Ate Wall Street
DJ
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/24CARLOS GHOSN : Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway moves into Dubai despite property slump
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour 1Q Sales Rose; Alexandre Arnault to Join Board -- Update
DJ
04/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says Berkshire could buy back $100 billion stock - Financial Times
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Axel Dumas John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About